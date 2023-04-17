Houston gang member sentenced to 45 years for 2016 murder of his childhood friend

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston gang member is set to spend more than four decades behind bars after killing his childhood friend in 2016.

Marcus Renard Coleman, 30, was convicted last week in the murder of 24-year-old Adoniya Spiller and sentenced to 45 years.

At the time of the murder, Coleman, then 24, was a documented member of the gang 5th Ward Circle. He believed there was a warrant for his arrest over a domestic violence incident that happened days earlier.

Because of that, Spiller, a long-time friend, let Coleman stay at his place. The two were both young dads and reportedly argued over a small amount of marijuana in the breezeway of Spiller's apartment.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office said Spiller's 2-year-old daughter was standing next to her father, and he was holding Coleman's newborn daughter in a baby carrier.

A witness testified that Coleman told Spiller to "put the baby down" before shooting him in the neck and stomach. Spiller reportedly died the following day at the hospital.

Officials said that during the murder, Coleman was out on bail for a charge of felon in possession of a firearm. After the murder, he allegedly jumped bail and fled to Louisiana.

After being extradited to Harris County and charged with murder, Coleman was freed on bail but did not attend court dates. He was later arrested for domestic violence.

The DA's office said Coleman was granted bail again and, while out on bond, was charged with a second domestic violence incident.

Coleman failed to appear in court, was arrested again, and charged with possession of cocaine. By this time, Coleman was held in jail in place of a total of $750,000 bond.

Prosecutors said that while Coleman was given several second chances, he continued to choose crime.

Coleman will have to serve at least half of the sentence before he is eligible for parole.

