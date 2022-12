4 analysts at Houston Forensic Science Center fired after starting own company, officials say

Four analysts at Houston Forensic Science Center were fired for started their own consulting company in forensic biology, officials said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Four analysts at Houston Forensic Science Center were fired last week after the employees started their own consulting company in forensic biology, officials told ABC13 on Friday.

In doing so, they violated several administrative policies, the center said.

