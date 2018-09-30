RETIREMENT

'MY FIRST INTERVIEW AND MY LAST FIRE!': Houston firefighter captain helps put out blaze his last day of work

Houston firefighter captain helps put out blaze his last day of work

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston firefighter stayed busy on his final day working for the department.

Eyewitness News caught up with Capt. Rudy Villaseñor at a house fire Sunday morning.

Villaseñor served with the department for 36 years, keeping Fifth Ward residents safe. He says he's lucky to have had such a good career with just one news interview.

"My first interview and my last fire! My wife gave me permission to retire. Happy wife, happy life! It feels great. I'm fortunate that the good Lord let me have a long career without getting any serious injuries," he said.

Congratulations and happy retirement to you, captain!
