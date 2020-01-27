Houston explosion: Worker's family files wrongful death suit

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of one of the victims killed in the Watson Grinding and Manufacturing explosion has filed a lawsuit against the company claiming wrongful death.

The family of Frank Flores filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the company for the Jan. 24 explosion that killed their loved one.

The blast that rocked the Houston area also killed Gerardo Castorena Sr., and injured dozens of other victims.

According to the Houston Office of Emergency Management, 450 structures sustained damage, including 35 that are considered major damage.



During the investigation, Houston fire officials identified propylene as the chemical involved in the explosion.

The family of Flores is seeking more than $1 million. The lawsuit claims negligence, such as a failure to provide a safe workplace. Relatives also claim that the condition of the area where Flores was killed posed an unreasonable risk of harm and the company knew about it.

According to the lawsuit, Flores arrived at the site on Jan. 24 moments before the explosion.

"The explosion was so violent that the Houston Chief of Police, Art Acevedo, labeled the site and surrounding areas a 'disaster area,'" the lawsuit states.

Frank is survived by his wife Margarita Flores and their two children.

A hearing for the lawsuit is scheduled for Monday afternoon.
