Houston's Veterans' Day Parade canceled due to 'heavy rain with potentially dangerous lightning'

Friday, November 10, 2023 12:21AM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the colder temps and rain head our way this weekend, the city of Houston has decided to cancel Saturday's Veterans' Day Parade.

On Thursday, the city made the announcement to cancel the parade "due to Saturday's forecast for heavy rain with potentially dangerous lightning."

Despite the parade's cancelation, the ceremony that traditionally precedes it will now take place inside City Hall in the Legacy Room. The indoor event is open to invited guests and participants.

According to the city's website, the public is also encouraged to watch the livestream for the ceremony online.

