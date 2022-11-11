Honor men and women of armed forces on Veterans Day at Houston's annual parade

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The city is paying tribute to the men and women of the armed forces on Veterans Day in downtown Houston.

The city's annual Houston Salutes American Heroes Veterans Day Celebration is set to begin at 10 a.m. outside city hall.

The parade kicks off at 11:30 a.m. on Dallas Street and ends at Lamar and Bagby.

It's open to the public and all are welcome along the parade route.

