Houston buyers warned against phony 'Hamilton' tickets ahead of show's big return

HOUSTON, Texas -- February's highly anticipated return of the biggest phenomenon on Broadway to Houston isn't without its hiccups. "Hamilton," the award-winning, game-changing hip-hip historical musical runs at the Hobby Center from Feb. 20 to March 22 with tickets now on sale.However, producer Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center reports that there are numerous third-party sellers advertising tickets they do not actually have, at highly-inflated prices.To that end, those interested in tickets are encouraged to purchase at BroadwayAtTheHobbyCenter.com or TheHobbyCenter.org , and Ticketmaster.com , as those sites are the only official and authorized primary Hamilton tickets sellers.