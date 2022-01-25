Houston CultureMap

Houston buyers warned against phony 'Hamilton' tickets ahead of show's big return

EMBED <>More Videos

Beware of phony 'Hamilton' tickets ahead of big show's return

HOUSTON, Texas -- February's highly anticipated return of the biggest phenomenon on Broadway to Houston isn't without its hiccups. "Hamilton," the award-winning, game-changing hip-hip historical musical runs at the Hobby Center from Feb. 20 to March 22 with tickets now on sale.

However, producer Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center reports that there are numerous third-party sellers advertising tickets they do not actually have, at highly-inflated prices.

To that end, those interested in tickets are encouraged to purchase at BroadwayAtTheHobbyCenter.com or TheHobbyCenter.org, and Ticketmaster.com, as those sites are the only official and authorized primary Hamilton tickets sellers.

For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonhamiltontechnologyeventsscammusicalhouston culturemapculturemap
HOUSTON CULTUREMAP
Texas doctor dives into Shark Tank with invention that stops hiccups
Megan Thee Stallion manifested her success in 2014
H-E-B's Scott McClelland to step down as Food and Drug president
Katy boasts as third-hottest neighborhood for U.S. homebuyers
TOP STORIES
26-year-old wanted hours after HPD chase is in custody
Who killed Liz Barraza? Reward now at $50K on murder's 3rd anniversary
Worker critically hurt after falling from Kemah roller coaster
Man stabbed to death during altercation in Third Ward, HPD says
Drying out, but staying cool this week
Elton John postpones Dallas tour dates due to COVID-positive test
H-E-B's Scott McClelland retirement and what's next
Show More
Sarah Palin allegedly flouted COVID rules by dining indoors
Klein HS becomes first Space Force JROTC in Texas
Neil Young wants his music off Spotify due to 'vaccine misinformation'
Potbelly pig featured in maternity photoshoot welcomes 3 piglets
Mom shares story of son's 'scary' battle with COVID complications
More TOP STORIES News