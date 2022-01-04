Will Houston-area events be canceled due to rising COVID infections?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- 2022 was supposed to be our year, but with COVID-19 infections continuing to rise due to the omicron variant surge, many folks are wondering what that means for Houston-area events planned for the year.The Chevron Houston Marathon is still scheduled for Jan. 16. Officials are recommending participants and spectators wear masks."The start line has added a corral to create more room for runners to social distance prior to the start of the race," said medical director Dr. Lars Thusrup. "Masks will be provided to all runners at the finish line before they re-enter the GRB."Dr. Thusrup and a medical team routinely re-evaluate protocol based on COVID-19 data.The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is also still scheduled to take place."The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo can't wait to welcome everyone back in 2022, as we celebrate our 90th anniversary. And, we are excited to announce our 2022 RODEOHOUSTON entertainer lineup on Wednesday," said a spokesperson.As of now, no large City of Houston events have been canceled, according to the Mayor's Office of special events.