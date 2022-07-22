911 call

Houston Emergency Center employees working overtime to answer calls due to staff shortages

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Employees of the Houston Emergency Center working overtime

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- "Houston 911 Do you need medical, police, or fire?"

Julio Ariciaga says this phrase repeatedly throughout the day as he works as a 911 call taker at the Houston Emergency Center. The problem is, there are not enough people doing what he does.

"Right now, we have about 140 call takers. But at the same time, we are about 35-40% down," Joe Laud, the Administration Manager for the Houston Emergency Center said.

ABC13 requested to find out exactly how many open positions there are. Based on those figures, the center is short 70 plus call takers right now.

So exactly how are the 911 calls being answered? The answer: the employees are having to work overtime.

"Although part of their criteria is to do overtime, we are having them do them more often to make sure that there is someone taking those calls," Laud explained

ABC13 has also inquired how the staffing shortage is impacting the call wait times.

Ray Hunt, the Houston Police Officers' Union executive director, said it is urgent to fill these dispatch and call taker positions.

"No doubt it's critical. If you don't have enough call takers, if you don't have enough dispatchers, then calls hold longer than they need to, and seconds count when you are talking about life and death situations," Hunt said.

Ariciaga says he has been working 12-hour shifts, five days a week, for the past six months.

"We are hoping it's going to be a temporary stint," Laud said.

Ariciaga says knowing he's helping is his motivation.

"I have a passion for helping others. So as long as I am helping others, as long as I am there for the citizens that need help at the time, it's what keeps me going," Ariciaga said.

For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careershoustonemployment911 call
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
911 CALL
Suicide prevention hotline number transitions to 988
Deputies called to constable's home after disagreement with his wife
911 dispatcher fired after mishandling call during Buffalo shooting
Video raises question about delayed police response in Uvalde
TOP STORIES
Jan. 6 hearing LIVE: Irate Trump demanded to join, not call off mob
Harding Street raid fallout: Man serving 25 years poised to be freed
$5K reward offered for answers in pregnant mother's murder
MMP cleared 36K fans in 65 minutes before 2nd doubleheader game
Murder charge may follow carjacking crash that killed 2 teen suspects
Officers shoot 15-foot pet snake wrapped around man's neck
Dog euthanized after biting 2 people, including officer, officials say
Show More
O'Rourke starts off 49-day campaign swing in NW Texas
New study links poor mental health in teens due to COVID restrictions
Man in his 70s dies of West Nile virus, Montgomery Co. officials say
House OKs bill to protect birth control access
Your chance for rain is going up (a little) Friday
More TOP STORIES News