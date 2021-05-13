Authorities seize $3.4M worth of drugs, including meth, in north Houston

On Wednesday, authorities seized 1,789 pounds of methamphetamines in the north Houston area, as well as large quantities of other narcotics, according to a tweet from the agency.
According to authorities, the street value of the seizure is approximately $3.4 million.
Investigators seized approx. 1,789 lbs of methamphetamine today in North Houston during an @HSIHouston-led joint operation with @ATFHouston @DEAHoustonDiv @HoustonPolice @Houstonfire @HCConstablePct3 & @TxDPS. Investigators believe the seizure is the largest in Houston history. pic.twitter.com/iMfdOmVl0c— HSI Houston (@HSIHouston) May 12, 2021
There is no word on arrests or if any charges will be filed.
No additional information was released as the investigation is ongoing.
Just last week, Liberty County authorities made largest meth bust on record for that county. While responding to a call, deputies found what they estimated to be well over $500,000 worth of crystal meth.
SEE ALSO: Deputies find $500,000 worth of drugs in largest Liberty Co. meth bust ever conducted
No charges or arrests have been announced in that case. The investigation is continuing.