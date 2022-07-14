Houston Downtown Aquarium teaches about shark conservation

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Downtown Aquarium is working to raise awareness about shark conservation.The aquarium has several exhibits that inform people about the apex predators, their importance to the ocean ecosystem, and how humans can help protect sharks.One of the exhibits that gets you up close and personal with the sharks is the Shark Voyage train. It goes through the center of a 200,000 gallon tank. Inside that tank is a variety of shark species including sand tiger sharks, brown sharks, and nerf sharks.That tank also includes a sawfish, which is not a shark, but is in the same family.The Aquarium wants to educate people about the importance of the ancient creatures and the efforts underway to protect sharks.