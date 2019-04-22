Man suing Houston doctor after getting vasectomy instead of cystoscopy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was supposed to be a procedure to remove a cyst in his lower region but he came out with a vasectomy much to his surprise.

Randall Sorrels now represents Manuel Gamez. He said that on Aug. 10, 2018 his client went into ManCenters in the 9000 block Katy for a cystoscopy but a vasectomy, which keeps a man from getting a woman pregnant, was performed instead.

"He knew that they were going to be working in that region of his body, but he was unaware of what was going on," said the lawyer.

It was a shocking and painful procedure so now he's suing the doctor and his practice.

"I think the biggest complaint now is that there is an allegation that Mr. Gamez answered to a different name and accepted the procedure orally, even though in writing it's clear only a cystoscopy is to be done," said Sorrels.

The lawyer also said the name his client allegedly answered to is nowhere near close to 'Gamez'.

"We intend placing some of those storytellers from the office under oath," he said.

ABC 13 Eyewitness News reached out to ManCenters L.L.C. and the doctor, but have yet to hear back.

Related topics:
houstonsurgeryhealth caredoctors
