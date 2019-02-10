HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --He was a husband and a father trying to make some money to purchase his family's first home. Now he's gone.
Friends describe Marcus Roy as a cowboy who loved his family and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
"He loved it. He was a cowboy, an incredible dancer," said Shelby Nixon, a Godmother to Roy's youngest daughter.
Friends say Roy was working an inspection job for a Houston company in St. Croix when he was killed in an after work accident with a co-worker. Wayne Norton is a good friend and co-worker who spoke to ABC13 from St. Croix.
"Marcus loved his girls and wife more than anything and everything he did was for them," said Norton.
His wife Christina is now without a husband. His two girls are under the age of two and without their father.
"The things he would do for those babies and his wife, he's gone through so much and seeing his life better for his kids," said Nixon.
The 29-year-old grew up near Angleton and called League City home. Meanwhile, the accident is still under investigation in the Caribbean.
Friends say Marcus was driving and a co-worker, a Navy veteran, was the passenger when they were both killed after work. They were working for a company which does welding inspections on drums, vessels, and piping.
Friends have created a GoFundMe page to help his family through the rough days ahead.
"Christina became a single mother overnight and her world was turned upside down," Wayne said. "Marcus is like a brother to me. I want to make sure his wife and two girls are taken care of."
While nothing can bring him back, his close friends say they'll do all they can to carry on his memory for his children.
"Whatever we can do to carry him on and let his girls and wife and everyone know that never got the pleasure of meeting him, we're going to keep him alive," said Nixon.
