Woman shot on her porch was jumped at convenience store the day before by 9 people, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman shot while sitting on her porch in southeast Houston Monday night had been jumped at a convenience store the day before, according to police.

Just after 9 p.m., Houston Police Department officers responded to the apartments on Ledge and Minnesota Street, not far from Clearwood and the Gulf Freeway, and discovered the woman had been shot.

Police said the day before, on Sunday, she was jumped at a convenience store by nine males over an altercation.

Authorities believe two of them, described as Black juvenile males wearing all black, went to her home and at least one of them fired multiple rounds, hitting her twice in the leg and stomach. HPD said it's unclear if both of them were armed.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is stable, according to HPD.

