Woman leaving work robbed at gunpoint outside of SW Houston business, police say

Police are looking for a man who was caught on camera robbing a woman at gunpoint right after her work shift in southwest Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman had finished up her shift and locked up for the night when she was robbed at gunpoint in southwest Houston, police said.

According to a video released by the Houston Police Department, the incident happened on Nov. 20 at about 8:25 p.m. in the 5800 block of Bellaire.

Police said the woman had closed up at a cell phone store and was standing in the parking lot when a silver four-door sedan pulled up nearby.

Surveillance video shows the moment the vehicle stops and an armed suspect gets out, approaching the woman and demanding her property.

The suspect then forcibly grabs the woman's purse and runs off, police said.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man between 20 and 30 years old. He was said to be 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet 2 inches. He was wearing a black shirt, black pants, and red Crocs.