Houston mother charged for alleged role in shooting death of son's high school football teammate

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 39-year-old woman has been charged with murdering her teenage son's football teammate.

Charging documents state Yvonne Hinojosa shot and killed 16-year-old Daveon Jones near his northeast Houston home on June 24, 2022. However, a Harris County District Attorney's Office spokesperson told ABC13 they do not believe Hinojosa pulled the trigger. Her son, 18-year-old Tyler Marshall, was charged with murdering Jones last year. The District Attorney's Office believes Marshall acted as the shooter. Hinojosa is now being charged with the same crime as her son because she was driving him at the time of the incident.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear.

"Everything that transpired, everything that happened, all of the lies, all of the pictures they painted, and I am so glad to the man above, that he sits high, watch low, and you can't hide." Jones' mother said. She asked ABC13 not to use her name out of concern for her safety. Both Hinojosa and Marshall are out on bond.

In 2022, text messages showed Jones had arranged to buy a small amount of marijuana from Marshall. Marshall arranged to pick up Jones after a morning workout, according to deputies.

Jones told his parents he was going for a run on the track a few hundred feet from his home in northeast Houston's Hidden Meadows Subdivision. His mother told ABC13 she thought nothing of it. The teen, an honors student and athlete, often worked out on the track. The Wheatley High School student had been isolated in the house for days as his parents recovered from COVID-19. He never returned home.

Deputies told ABC13 that a woman called into the constable's office at about 11:30 a.m. to report that she and her son, Marshall, gave a ride to her son's friend, Jones. Deputies said the woman told them Jones tried to rob them as they entered the Stonefield Terrace subdivision, grabbing a yellow bag from the car's front seat, and running away. According to the sheriff's office, Marshall retrieved a pistol and shot Jones.

Two hours later, a helicopter spotted Jones' body in the backyard of a home on Melody Park Lane. The yard borders the track and is just a few hundred feet from the family's home.

"Won't get my son back, but it's definitely a step towards justice for Daveon Jones, cause I will not rest until everyone involved is brought forth," Jones' mother said.

