Police are searching for multiple suspects in a shoplifting case that escalated into a liquor store employee being attacked in west Houston.

Suspects wanted in shoplifting turned robbery and assault of Houston liquor store employee, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A shoplifting at a west Houston-area liquor store turned into a robbery, which escalated into a violent attack on a store employee, according to police.

On Wednesday, Houston police released surveillance video of the Sept. 21 incident in hopes of finding the suspects involved.

According to police, the incident began at about 6:30 p.m. when three unknown women walked into the liquor store in the 10200 block of Westheimer. The women walked around the store and covered up liquor bottles with their clothing.

An employee who witnessed the incident approached the suspects as they left the store with the unpaid bottles. That's when police said two unknown men, who were with the women, approached the employee and began punching and kicking him.

The suspects then got into a small blue SUV and fled the area.

HPD released the following descriptions of the suspects:

Suspect #1: Black woman wearing a purple shirt and red shorts.

Suspect #2: Black woman wearing a yellow shirt.

Suspect #3: Black woman wearing a white shirt.

Suspect #4: Black man, wearing a purple 'Orlando Health' shirt and black pants.

Suspect #5: Black man, wearing a blue 'Champion' shirt and black and white shorts.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact Houston's Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online referencing case No. 1357940-23.