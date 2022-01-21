murder suicide

Police investigating murder-suicide incident in southeast Houston, HPD says

EMBED <>More Videos

Homicide detectives investigating apparent murder-suicide on MLK Blvd

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a murder-suicide incident in which two men were found dead in southeast Houston.

The bodies of the men were found Friday at about 11:50 a.m. One of the bodies was found in the 5600 block of Doulton Drive, while the other was found in the 7600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard, police said.

Details surrounding what led up to the incident were not immediately available. An investigation is still ongoing into what happened.



We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonman killedmurder suicidedeath investigation
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURDER SUICIDE
3 teens found dead in Crosby home identified
Woman killed in murder-attempted suicide, deputies say
Married couple found shot to death in Tomball home, deputies say
Couple dead in apparent murder-suicide on Christmas morning
TOP STORIES
Texas man said it was 'time to kill' election worker, records say
Bundle up! Clear and cold night ahead
2 shot, 1 hit in head during home invasion on Houston's East End
Driver plows into hydrant, leading to NW Houston main break
Is is too late for the Ike Dike to be built?
Missing woman's cold case solved after car pulled from Brazos River
US confirmed 1st COVID case 2 years ago today
Show More
Police looking for 28-year-old in connection with teen's abduction
High school student attacked in his family's driveway in Richmond
Louie Anderson, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 68
Book lovers wanted to help students celebrate Houston Reads Day
Robot ump to be used in Sugar Land for 2022 season, MLB sources say
More TOP STORIES News