Police investigating murder-suicide incident in southeast Houston, HPD says

Homicide detectives are on the scene of an apparent murder-suicide incident after 2 males were found deceased. One was found in the 5600 block of Doulton Dr and the other nearby in the 7600 block of MLK Blvd about 11:50 am.



No other info known at this time. #hounews pic.twitter.com/WdGiRxxJsz — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 21, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a murder-suicide incident in which two men were found dead in southeast Houston.The bodies of the men were found Friday at about 11:50 a.m. One of the bodies was found in the 5600 block of Doulton Drive, while the other was found in the 7600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard, police said.Details surrounding what led up to the incident were not immediately available. An investigation is still ongoing into what happened.