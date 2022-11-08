HPD release surveillance images amid search for gunman who shot employee at taco truck

Officers found a man inside the taco truck who had been shot at least once. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department released images from nearby business surveillance as they continue their search for the man they say opened fire on a taco truck in southwest Houston last week.

The images show a dark gray, four-door Cadillac sedan at 8700 South Braeswood Blvd on Thursday, Nov. 3., at about 9:30 p.m.

Officers said this matched the description from when they were originally called out to the scene.

Police say the vehicle arrived at the location and someone inside fired shots into the taco truck. The Cadillac then fled the scene.

Investigators believe the man inside the taco truck was an employee of the business.

The 19-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police ask that anyone with information about the suspect vehicle to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.