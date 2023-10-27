Store clerk shot during double robbery is among 4 overnight shootings reported across Houston area

The Houston Police Department responded to multiple shootings overnight, one of which injured a store clerk during a double robbery.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities say a team of robbers held up two businesses simultaneously and shot a store clerk before getting away in northwest Harris County. This was just one of four overnight shootings reported across the Houston area.

The Houston Police Department said the double robbery happened at about 10:30 p.m. at the two convenience stores along Mangum Road near Lamonte Lane.

HPD said two suspects entered the first store, where a clerk was behind the safety glass. When the clerk saw them walking toward the door to the security office area, he tried to shut the door but failed. That clerk was reportedly shot one time in the shoulder and is expected to be OK.

At the same time, police said a third robber was trying to hold up a store down the street, but employees stayed in a secure area and locked the entrance, trapping the robber inside the business. That's when that suspect allegedly fired his gun numerous times toward the bulletproof glass but didn't make it in. No one was injured in that incident.

"So these two suspects that have just shot this clerk run on foot down to the other convenience store. They see their buddy inside not able to get out now," HPD Lt. R. Willkens said.

That's when Willkens says one of the suspects unloaded his gun and blasted the glass door so the trapped suspect could get out.

Officials said when the third robber was finally able to exit the store, all three suspects got in the car and took off.

Authorities said they are still looking for the suspects, described as three Black males wearing masks, who appear to be between 16 and 20 years old.

This incident was among four shootings reported across the Houston area overnight.

Also in the northwest Harris County area, on Long Point Road, a washateria employee was reportedly shot when a stray bullet went into the store. Police believe a group of men were arguing before shots were fired, injuring the worker, who's expected to be OK.

Then, in Houston's southeast area, HPD said a man was shot in the leg following an altercation with a suspect along Martin Luther King Boulevard. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

At about 11:30 p.m., law enforcement also responded to Luca Street in southeast Houston, where a man was shot in the back during a domestic incident. He was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition, according to police.

