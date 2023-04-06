Authorities investigating after HPD officer shot robbery suspect in NW Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after a Houston police officer shot at a robbery suspect in northwest Harris County on Wednesday.

It all started with a call at about 6:01 p.m. for an officer assist in the 2900 block of Broad Haven for a possible robbery in the area.

HPD tweeted the robbery suspect was shot by one of the department's officers near Veterans Memorial Drive.

Police added that no officers were injured. An investigation is still ongoing.

