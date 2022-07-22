shooting

Person shot on METRO bus in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are on scene where a shooting on a METRO bus in west Houston took place Friday morning.

METRO said they received the call at about 10:35 a.m. saying that a passenger on the bus had been shot.

The bus is stopped off of South Dairy Ashford Road near Briar Forest Drive.

According to authorities, the victim shot was taken to the hospital, but their condition is unknown.

It is not clear if police have the gunman in custody at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
