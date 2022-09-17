HPD: Man shot to death after following robbers into neighborhood, becoming trapped in cul-de-sac

Houston police said the group of friends decided to follow the suspects after the robbery and became trapped in a cul-de-sac where the shooting occurred.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot and killed after being robbed by three men outside of a north Houston club early Saturday.

Houston Police Department officers say the initial holdup happened at about 2:30 a.m. outside the Volcan Club near I-45 and West Little York.

Police said the victim and a couple of his friends were in the club's parking lot when three men approached them and robbed one them of a necklace.

After the robbery, the suspects took off in a gray F350, according to HPD.

The group of friends then decided to follow the suspects, which led them to a cul-de-sac on Maybank Drive and Silber Road, and became trapped, police said.

HPD says that is when the shooting occurred and the victim was shot multiple times by at least two of the suspects.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said they are searching for the robbers that got away.