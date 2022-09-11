Man found shot to death in Westchase apartment while visiting friends, Houston police say

Houston police said the man was found dead inside of a bedroom at the apartments he did not reside in.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating after a man was found dead in an apartment in the Westchase area Sunday morning.

At about 12:45 a.m., Houston Police Department officers said they responded to an apartment complex at 2851 Wallingford Drive near Westheimer Road after people reportedly heard gunshots.

Upon arrival, HPD said officers found a man unresponsive inside an apartment bedroom.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to HPD.

Police said the victim did not live at the apartment complex and was visiting friends.

Multiple residents told investigators they knew the victim and are cooperating with police, according to HPD.