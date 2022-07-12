Repairman finds remains in backyard grill at southeast Houston home, police say

Eastside and Homicide investigators are at a scene 5200 Peach Creek. 202 pic.twitter.com/WbTLtP1RjI — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 12, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating after a repairman found human remains in a backyard grill in southeast Houston.At about 3 p.m. Tuesday, a repairman was doing work at home in the 5200 block of Peach Creek when he found the remains inside what was described as a brick BBQ grill, according to police.It's unclear who the remains belong to or the gender of the remains found. Police said they are waiting for the medical examiner to take the remains for an autopsy.