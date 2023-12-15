Man inside N. Houston convenience store confronts 2 men caught on video stealing his generator

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department Robbery Division is searching for two suspects who were caught on camera stealing a generator in north Houston.

The incident happened three months ago, on Aug. 11, in the 5000 block of E. Crosstimbers.

According to the victim, the two suspects were confronted after he noticed they were trying to boost a generator from his trailer while he was inside a convenience store.

The victim said one of the men brandished a weapon.

HPD's Robbery Division sent out a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, containing a surveillance image of the suspects.

Anyone with information or who recognizes the suspects can contact Houston police or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).