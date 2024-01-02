Thieves pepper sprayed store clerk, pry open ATM in northeast Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for two suspects who they said pepper sprayed a store clerk and pried open an ATM in northeast Houston.

The alleged crime happened more than two months ago, on Oct. 12, 2023, at about 2:15 a.m. in the 14500 block of John F. Kennedy Boulevard.

Police said one of the suspects walked up to the clerk and pepper sprayed her, while the second suspect walked to the ATM, forced it open with a pry bar, and fled in a light-colored four-door sedan.

It's unclear how much cash was taken out of the ATM.

HPD gave the following description of the suspects:

Suspect No. 1: Black male, tan pullover and white pants.

Suspect No. 2: Black male, tan pullover and black pants.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) and refer to case No. 1462149-23.