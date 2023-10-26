Suspect wanted in shooting that injured woman during fight in SE Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is recovering after police say she was shot by another woman during a fight in southeast Houston.

Police said they are searching for 24-year-old Chasity Nicole Bougere, who is charged in connection with the shooting.

It all unfolded at about 10:55 p.m. on Oct. 8. Police said officers responded to a call at the apartment complex in the 9800 block of Hollock Street and learned that a child custody situation turned into a fight. During the fight, the victim was shot in the arm.

By the time officers made it to the scene, the victim was gone. A short time later, officers were informed the victim was taken to a nearby hospital by a private vehicle.

An investigation into the case identified Bougere as the suspect. She was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and remains at large.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Houston police's major assault and family violence division at 713-308-8800 and refer to Case No. 144640723