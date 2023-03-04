HPD told ABC13 a man was robbed of his bag just before a driver was unintentionally shot by a passenger in the back seat of the car. Everyone involved is expected to be OK.

Robbery, shooting inside Galleria parking garage around same time were unrelated, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is investigating a robbery and shooting that occurred near the same time inside the orange garage near the intersection of West Alabama and South Post Oak in the Galleria area on Friday.

Around 7:30 p.m., police said a man was getting off the elevator when someone attacked and stole a bag from him. He called for help, and officers searched the garage for a suspect.

That's when they noticed a dark-colored Chevy Impala speeding through the garage and stopped it. Investigators said the driver had been shot unintentionally by a man in the back seat who was handling a gun.

Narcotics were also found inside the vehicle, police said.

The driver who was shot is expected to be OK.

The other two men in the car have been detained.

Eyewitness News asked police if the shooting and the robbery were connected.

"It is a little chaotic. It was a little confusing at first. Officers thought it was all related. Turns out, as of right now, we don't think it was related. Just shows you things can go a little crazy on the officers very quickly, and they have to try to figure out what's going on," Lt. Larry Crowson with HPD said.

Investigators tried interviewing witnesses to get a good description of the robbery suspect.

Everyone involved in these incidents inside the garage is expected to be OK.

