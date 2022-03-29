stabbing

HPD looking for man to determine his role in stabbing death of 34-year-old in north Houston

On Nov. 28, 2021, a fight outside El Pollo de Oro restaurant ended in the deadly stabbing of 34-year-old Alex Morales Zavala.
EMBED <>More Videos

Man stabbed to death during fight outside north Houston restaurant

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police have released photos of a man they said they'd like to speak with in connection with the stabbing death of a 34-year-old man outside a north Houston restaurant.

The video above is from a previous report.

On Nov. 28, 2021, a fight ensued inside El Pollo De Oro restaurant on 179 Aldine Bender Road and ended in the parking lot, police said.

PREVIOUS STORY: Police looking for 2 suspects after man stabbed to death outside north Houston restaurant

That's where the victim, Alex Morales Zavala, was stabbed to death, police said. A second victim, a 36-year-old, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police added.

The suspects involved fled the scene.

Now, four months since the stabbing, Houston police shared the photoof a man detectives would like to speak with.

The man is described as a Hispanic man in his late 30s. He's said to be 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 210 pounds. He was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a black ball cap.



At this time, police said no charges have been filed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfightsurveillanceman killedstabbing
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Husband charged in wife's stabbing death
Husband accused of killing wife in front of 13-year-old daughter
Person detained after man found stabbed to death in Spring area
Police: 2 stabbed inside NYC's Museum of Modern Art
TOP STORIES
Man who owns business believed to have been targeted, HPD says
Jada Pinkett Smith speaks out amid Will Smith Oscars controversy
Body found during search for man last seen fishing at Buffalo Bayou
'The Flash' actor Ezra Miller arrested at Hawaii karaoke bar
5 Dayton ISD schools without water due to main break
Biden signs Emmett Till Antilynching Act
Rice University showcases stunning new opera hall, events to follow
Show More
Houston named top-10 housing market for growth and stability
Police identify 26-year-old passenger killed in drunk driving crash
Debris falls on I-45 S after truck collides with sign bridge
HPD officer crashes into innocent driver while chasing suspect
Foo Fighters cancel all tour dates following drummer's death
More TOP STORIES News