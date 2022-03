HPD looking for man to determine his role in stabbing death of 34-year-old in north Houston

WANTED: Homicide detectives are seeking this male to determine his role in the November 2021 fatal stabbing of a man at 179 Aldine Bender Road.



If you have info, call HPD Homicide 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS.



Details https://t.co/R2MCmeLesG

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police have released photos of a man they said they'd like to speak with in connection with the stabbing death of a 34-year-old man outside a north Houston restaurant.On Nov. 28, 2021, a fight ensued inside El Pollo De Oro restaurant on 179 Aldine Bender Road and ended in the parking lot, police said.That's where the victim, Alex Morales Zavala, was stabbed to death, police said. A second victim, a 36-year-old, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police added.The suspects involved fled the scene.Now, four months since the stabbing, Houston police shared the photo of a man detectives would like to speak with.The man is described as a Hispanic man in his late 30s. He's said to be 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 210 pounds. He was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a black ball cap.At this time, police said no charges have been filed.