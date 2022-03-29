HPD looking for man to determine his role in stabbing death of 34-year-old in north Houston

The video above is from a previous report.
On Nov. 28, 2021, a fight ensued inside El Pollo De Oro restaurant on 179 Aldine Bender Road and ended in the parking lot, police said.
PREVIOUS STORY: Police looking for 2 suspects after man stabbed to death outside north Houston restaurant
That's where the victim, Alex Morales Zavala, was stabbed to death, police said. A second victim, a 36-year-old, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police added.
The suspects involved fled the scene.
Now, four months since the stabbing, Houston police shared the photoof a man detectives would like to speak with.
The man is described as a Hispanic man in his late 30s. He's said to be 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 210 pounds. He was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a black ball cap.
WANTED: Homicide detectives are seeking this male to determine his role in the November 2021 fatal stabbing of a man at 179 Aldine Bender Road.
If you have info, call HPD Homicide 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS.
At this time, police said no charges have been filed.