Questions remain concerning whereabouts of missing mother of 4

Dulce Martinez went missing on Oct. 1. She was last seen getting into her car after leaving work at a Mcdonald's in Hempstead. Since then, a man has been charged in connection, but her whereabouts are unknown.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Questions remain about what exactly happened to Dulce Martinez, a mother of four.

According to Prairie View police, 38-year-old Martinez was seen getting into her car after leaving work at a McDonald's in Hempstead on Oct. 1.

According to court records, investigators believe the next day, 48-year-old Aldo Ramirez, moved and disposed of her body.

On Monday, Ramirez appeared in court where his bond was increased to $30,000. He's charged with tampering with physical evidence, namely a human corpse.

In court, ABC13 learned Ramirez was seen at his apartment on Northline Drive moving a heavy object wrapped in a rug, secured by duct tape, and putting it in her Chevrolet SUV.

Later, the SUV was found on the southeast side of Houston without the carpet, but with blood stains in the car.

In court, their relationship was described as friends involved romantically, but not boyfriend and girlfriend.

ABC13 spoke briefly with Martinez's sister on Wednesday. At this point, they are not up to talking about all that has happened.

The Texas Rangers are handling the case now, saying it's an active and ongoing investigation.

Their full statement is as follows:

At the request of the Prairie View Police Department, Texas Rangers (DPS) began assisting the Police Department with a report of a missing person. The investigation led officers to Harris County, at which time the Rangers began working with the Harris County District Attorney's Office, leading to the arrest of Aldo Ramirez. This is an active and ongoing investigation. For further questions, we would refer you to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

