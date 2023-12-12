A man was working on his own yard when two suspects robbed him at gun point five months ago, police said.

Man robbed of yard equipment in broad daylight in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for the two suspects who ran off with a man's equipment as he was in the middle of doing yard work.

The incident happened on July 24 in the 4600 block of White Rock in southeast Houston.

The victim was doing yard work when an older model white BMW stopped in front of the home, and two men got out. Police said one of the suspects was armed with a handgun as they both approached the victim.

The suspects then grabbed the victim's yard equipment while pointing the gun toward him. After, the suspects put the equipment in their vehicle and fled the area.

Police released the following descriptions of the suspects:

Suspect No.1: Black male, 20 to 30 years old, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet 4 inches, 150 to 200 pounds, wearing all black.

Suspect No. 2: Black male, 20 to 30 years old, wearing black clothing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) and refer to HPD case No. 1050257-23.