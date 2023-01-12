Suspects wanted for alleged roles in 2 convenience store robberies, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for the suspects wanted for their alleged roles in two different robberies.

On Jan. 3 at about 11:20 a.m., two unknown men went into a store in the 5400 block of Kirby. One of the suspects approached the counter, displayed a handgun, and demanded money from the register, police said.

The employee reportedly complied and gave the suspect money from the drawer. The suspects then fled the scene in an unknown direction, according to police.

Police said the Jan. 3 case is possibly related to a case that took place a day before in the 700 block of Wayside.

One of the suspects is believed to be wearing the same jeans but had his face uncovered and his dreads covered in a white shirt. At one point during the robbery, the second suspect removed his face covering.

One suspect was described as a Black man. He was wearing blue jeans with crosses and a black shirt. The second suspect is described as a light-skinned Black man.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).