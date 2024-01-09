Suspect wanted after beating woman, damaging SW Houston-area bakery in attempted robbery

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When a woman wouldn't hand over her purse to a suspected thief at a Houston-area bakery, police said he tried to forcibly grab it and began hitting the victim in the face until two men interfered. The suspect fled the scene but not before allegedly causing damage to the store. Now, police are searching for him.

The alleged crime unfolded at about 6:40 a.m. on Dec. 23, 2023, in the 7200 block of Bissonnet. According to police, the woman noticed the man acting suspiciously, standing outside the bakery and notified an employee. The victim decided she would stay in the store until the suspect left. But a short time later, the suspect entered the bakery and demanded the victim's purse.

Refusing to give her purse, the victim went behind the counter, where the suspect followed and tried to forcibly take it away from her. Video from the scene shows the suspect pulling at the woman's bag and hitting her multiple times in the face.

As this happened, two men walked into the bakery, saw what was happening, and threatened the suspect. Police said the suspect stopped hitting the woman and walked out to retrieve a bat from a black truck. By this time, an employee had locked the front door to keep the suspect from returning.

Unable to get inside the bakery, police said the suspect began hitting the glass door until it shattered. The suspect then went back into the truck and drove away.

HPD described the suspect as a Hispanic man, dark-skinned, medium build, wearing a navy blue muscle shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-22-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online and refer to case No. 1818183-23.