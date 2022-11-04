Former Houston Health Department worker admits taking part in kickback scheme

Barry Barnes, a former city of Houston employee, pleaded guilty to bribery and admitted to accepting bribes from three businesses in exchange for using his influence to have them selected to work on projects for the health department.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Barry Barnes, a former city of Houston employee, pleaded guilty to bribery after admitting his part in a kickback scheme.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the scheme started in November 2019 and until March 2021, during which Barnes collected several cash payments while working for the Houston Health Department.

Barnes was working as an administrative and community outreach coordinator for the Houston Health Department.

On Feb. 16, 2022, ABC13 was there as FBI agents executed a search warrant, carrying boxes of documents out of the Houston Health Department's office.

The health department told us then the investigation involved allegations concerning a Health Department marketing vendor and employee conduct.

The next week, Barnes, a 15-year employee of the health department, was placed on administrative leave.

Now, eight months later, we've learned Barnes pleaded guilty to bribery, admitting to being part of a kickback scheme.

Through the investigation, the FBI found that 62-year-old Barnes accepted bribes from three businesses in exchange for using his influence to have them selected to work on projects for the health department. One vendor did marketing work for the city's COVID-19 outreach team.

ABC13 reached out to the city of Houston about their former employee. Mary Benton, the director of communications sent the following statement:

"Mr. Barnes is no longer affiliated with the City of Houston. It is the responsibility of every employee to follow policies and procedures and adhere to the law."

Barnes' attorney, Michael Wynne, also sent ABC13 this statement:

"Mr. Barnes has been a loyal public servant for many years. This has been an unfortunate series of circumstances. Mr. Barnes remains strong and is grateful for the love and support of his friends and family. He will find ways to continue through other organizations to serve his community."

Barnes faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 maximum possible fine. He's set to be sentenced in January 2023.