Heavy law enforcement presence reported near elementary school in SE Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An assist-an-officer call out in southeast Houston prompted a heavy law enforcement presence Tuesday afternoon.

Houston police said they received a call at about 1:25 p.m.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 Livestream.

The Harris County Precinct 2 Constable's Office deputies and HPD officers are at the scene developing at the intersection of Bendell Road and Arizona.

The developing scene is also near HISD's Bonner Elementary School, but district officials have not released a statement on their response to the incident.

Details are very limited at this time, but we will continue to update as more information becomes available.

For news updates, follow Miya Shay on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.