Pedestrian killed in collision involving METRORail in downtown Houston, police say

A pedestrian is dead after police said they were hit and killed by a METRORail in downtown Houston, police said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is being conducted into a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a METRORail, police said.

Thursday night, METRO police said they received a call at about 7:50 p.m. of the collision in the 600 block of Fannin in downtown Houston.

Police said that the pedestrian was pronounced dead when officers arrived on the scene at 7:45 p.m.

It's unclear what happened, but officials said the person was standing on the platform for an extended period of time before the incident.