1 dead after car flies off downtown freeway overpass

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person died Saturday and another was hurt when their vehicle careened off a downtown overpass and crashed into a tree below.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. on the I-45 Gulf Freeway flyover at the South Freeway.

The vehicle was northbound on I-45 at a high rate of speed and was exiting to the South Freeway when it lost control and crashed into the barrier before flying more than 100 feet below, according to Houston police.

Witnesses told officers the vehicle rolled over several times before crashing into a tree, police said.

The driver was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in critical condition. The passenger died in the crash.

Authorities said they believe the driver was impaired at the time of the crash and could face intoxicated manslaughter charges.

Hours after the crash, two other vehicles drove through barricades as Houston police investigated. Both drivers were taken into custody.

Follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashcar accidentdrunk driving deathfatal crashdrunk drivingdui crashperson killedcrash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Scattered thunderstorms this weekend
Here's how to support George Floyd's neighborhood
Dad goes home after 4 months fighting virus in hospital
Neighbors lose much-needed grocery store to massive fire
Weekend closures to disrupt traffic from SW to east Houston
Two friends kill massive 460-pound feral hog while hunting
Trump says he'll act to ban TikTok in US
Show More
Deputy buys groceries for 90-year-old woman who had no food
2 legendary Houston bars closing due to COVID-19 pandemic
Houston doctor says he's fighting 2 wars: COVID-19 and stupidity
Timeline of COVID-19 in Texas since March
Shelter-in-Place order lifted after 3-alarm fire in SW Houston
More TOP STORIES News