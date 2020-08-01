1 dead after car flies off downtown freeway overpass

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person died Saturday and another was hurt when their vehicle careened off a downtown overpass and crashed into a tree below.It happened around 2:30 a.m. on the I-45 Gulf Freeway flyover at the South Freeway.The vehicle was northbound on I-45 at a high rate of speed and was exiting to the South Freeway when it lost control and crashed into the barrier before flying more than 100 feet below, according to Houston police.Witnesses told officers the vehicle rolled over several times before crashing into a tree, police said.The driver was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in critical condition. The passenger died in the crash.Authorities said they believe the driver was impaired at the time of the crash and could face intoxicated manslaughter charges.Hours after the crash, two other vehicles drove through barricades as Houston police investigated. Both drivers were taken into custody.