COVID-19 testing sites in Houston area close due to severe thunderstorm warnings

ABC13 meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms pushing through southeast Texas along a warm front.
In response, The Houston Health Department announced on Twitter that at least three testing sites will be closing.
- The Kingwood Community Center
UPDATE: The Kingwood Community Center #covid19 testing site is also closing for the day (Jan. 8) due to inclement weather. #hounews @houmayor @HoustonTX @HoustonOEM https://t.co/85MpkjSGUU— Houston Health Dept (@HoustonHealth) January 8, 2022
- Minute Maid Park Lot C
UPDATE 2: The Minute Maid Park Lot C #Covid19 testing site is closing for the day (Jan. 8) due to inclement weather. #hounews @HoustonTX @houmayor @HoustonOEM https://t.co/OZ7maGctHu— Houston Health Dept (@HoustonHealth) January 8, 2022
Because this testing site is appointment-based, folks can expect to be notified by DAVACO, the company operating the site, for details on rescheduling.
- Delmar Stadium
The Delmar Stadium #covid19 testing site is closed today (1/8) due to the threat of inclement weather. @Curative will notify and accommodate scheduled clients at other sites. This is currently the only HHD-affiliated site closed today for weather. https://t.co/zEVXZTgKpo #hounews pic.twitter.com/J0rdYdzDtG— Houston Health Dept (@HoustonHealth) January 8, 2022
Folks who had an appointment scheduled for Saturday can expect to be contacted by Curative to accommodate clients at other sites.