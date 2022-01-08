COVID-19 testing sites in Houston area close due to severe thunderstorm warnings

The Kingwood Community Center

Minute Maid Park Lot C

UPDATE 2: The Minute Maid Park Lot C #Covid19 testing site is closing for the day (Jan. 8) due to inclement weather. #hounews @HoustonTX @houmayor @HoustonOEM https://t.co/OZ7maGctHu — Houston Health Dept (@HoustonHealth) January 8, 2022

Delmar Stadium

The Delmar Stadium #covid19 testing site is closed today (1/8) due to the threat of inclement weather. @Curative will notify and accommodate scheduled clients at other sites. This is currently the only HHD-affiliated site closed today for weather. https://t.co/zEVXZTgKpo #hounews pic.twitter.com/J0rdYdzDtG — Houston Health Dept (@HoustonHealth) January 8, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you were hoping to get tested for COVID-19, some testing sites in the Houston area will not be open Saturday due to inclement weather.ABC13 meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms pushing through southeast Texas along a warm front.In response, The Houston Health Department announced on Twitter that at least three testing sites will be closing.Because this testing site is appointment-based, folks can expect to be notified by DAVACO, the company operating the site, for details on rescheduling.Folks who had an appointment scheduled for Saturday can expect to be contacted by Curative to accommodate clients at other sites.