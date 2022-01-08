coronavirus testing

COVID-19 testing sites in Houston area close due to severe thunderstorm warnings

The City of Houston is set to have a total of 5 COVID-19 testing mega sites due to the rise in cases and the omicron variant

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you were hoping to get tested for COVID-19, some testing sites in the Houston area will not be open Saturday due to inclement weather.

ABC13 meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms pushing through southeast Texas along a warm front.

In response, The Houston Health Department announced on Twitter that at least three testing sites will be closing.

  • The Kingwood Community Center



  • Minute Maid Park Lot C



Because this testing site is appointment-based, folks can expect to be notified by DAVACO, the company operating the site, for details on rescheduling.

  • Delmar Stadium


Folks who had an appointment scheduled for Saturday can expect to be contacted by Curative to accommodate clients at other sites.
