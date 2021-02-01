Houston mayor and health experts give update on city's response to COVID-19 and vaccination rollout

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Monday, Mayor Sylvester Turner, along with medical health experts, held a news conference to give an update on the city's response to the virus and the vaccine rollout.According to Turner, the city's health department received 41,950 first COVID-19 vaccine doses and so far has administered 33,839 first doses. When it comes to second doses, the Houston Health Department received 18,600 doses and has administered 2,300. He also added that the health department has 971 appointments scheduled for this week for people to get their second vaccine dose.The conference comes days after a partnership with Houston's HOPE Clinic helped vaccinate high-risk and low-income residents. Over the weekend, the clinic planned to provide 500 doses of the vaccine on Saturday, according to Turner. By noon, 250 of those doses had been given out.Thousands of doses have been given across the city, despite some glitches in booking recently. Hundreds of people were sent home disappointed earlier this month after the Houston Health Department announced it ran out of COVID-19 vaccine doses at the public mega site at Minute Maid Park.During Monday's conference, Turner said their strategy will be to continue moving forward with focusing on getting the vaccines to communities of high-risk and low-income.While more and more people continue getting the vaccine, Turner and health experts reminded the public to continue practicing social distancing and ways to prevent from spreading the virus."The focus on vaccine does not mean we can stop focusing on preventing and testing," Turner said. "I want to remind people that the virus is still very much within our community."Turner announced Monday that the Houston Health Department reported 1,089 new cases of COVID-19, bring the total case count for the city of Houston to 158,751.