1 Harris County court room hacked again, showing pornography on video screens, ABC13 confirmed

An apparent Zoom hack caused some unflattering scenes to unfold in several Harris County courtrooms. One lawyer told ABC13 that "the entire huge screen got taken over by it."

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Graphic pornography videos bombarded at least one Harris County court livestream Zoom session Monday morning for the second time this month.

ABC13 has confirmed that court 16 was hacked with pornographic videos less than a week after at least three and possibly up to seven of the misdemeanor courts were flashed with similar graphic images.

Zoom court hearings became commonplace in Harris County's court systems due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Judges would turn on a Zoom video link daily, making court proceedings accessible to attorneys and citizens who cannot make it there in person.

In the middle of the docket, the images began popping up on the court's video screen, sources told ABC13.

This is the second instance of unauthorized screen sharing during a County Court at Law proceeding since the 2020 implementation of zoom proceedings in the midst of the COVID pandemic. The first incident happened on Dec. 13, according to Holly Huffman, the Harris County Courts Office communications director.

How the hack managed to happen to multiple courts was the talk of the day within the corridors of justice in Harris County last week.

"We have provided thousands of hours of online court proceedings since then with no such issue. We are now reviewing our processes and procedures to see what, if any, additional security measures may be needed as we work to strike a balance between ensuring public access to the judiciary and preventing such an incident from happening again," Huffman said after last week's incident.

Eyewitness News is working to learn more about Harris County court's security measures.

