Greg and Julie Boaz, business owners from Houston, were killed during the incident.
What a huge loss for #Kemah. Greg and Julie Boaz owned both Palapa Bar and Lone Star Grill. They both died in a plane crash last night. Their 17 year old son is in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/FzRYFYy0Cq— Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) June 25, 2018
The couple owned at least two restaurants, Palapa Bar and Lone Star Grill.
Lone Star Grill released the following statement regarding the tragedy.
"For those who have not heard, Lone Star Grill owner Greg Boaz and his wife Julie died in a plane crash on Sunday night. Greg's 17-year-old son is in critical condition in a Detroit-area hospital with his mother Jaime by his side. We are honoring Greg's memory by reopening the restaurant and continuing business as usual starting on Tuesday, June 26, as he would want us to do. We appreciate your continued prayers and support for the Boaz family, Lone Star Grill family and Palapas family as we move forward after this tragic event."
The third person on board, their 17-year-old son Peyton, appeared to have escaped the wreckage with help from witnesses, according to ABC Detroit affiliate WXYZ.
Peyton remains in the hospital where he is being treated for third-degree burns. A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist with his medical bills.
The pilot had reported having a problem with the plane's landing gear and was low on fuel shortly before the accident, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration.
Both the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash. The NTSB is expected to release a preliminary report within 10 days.
As the plane descended, it hit a tree and flipped over, catching fire, said Capt. Mark Thornton of the Detroit Police Department. No one on the ground was injured, and no buildings were damaged.