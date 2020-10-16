Houston Councilwoman's 98-year-old grandmother recalls time she was allowed to vote

Today I took my 98 year old grandmother to drop off her mail in ballot at @nrgpark . She remembers a time when African Americans were not allowed to vote in elections and that’s why she never takes her right to vote for granted. @HarrisVotes #Election2020 #Houston #VoteEarly pic.twitter.com/1Kwt1Muqfi — Council Member Letitia Plummer (@CMPlummer4) October 15, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Councilwoman Letitia Plummer's grandmother said she is not taking her right to vote for granted as she recalled a time when African Americans were not allowed to vote.Plummer shared the video of her grandmother as they waited in line for the 98-year-old to drop-off her mail-in ballot at NRG on Thursday."I don't have the slightest idea of the first time that I voted. I do have an idea of the first time I tried to vote and there was some discrepancy because I was Black American. And at the time I was growing up, Black Americans didn't have the opportunity," the 98-year-old woman said.Plummer's grandmother said the first time she tried to vote she went with her husband, who was a Civil Rights promoter, in Alabama."This would've been in the 40s. Probably 1945," she said.The 98-year-old woman added that she and her husband were probably on the list of the first people who filed a suit to have people vote in the state of Alabama."After the Civil Rights movement was when I was permitted to vote, but I just don't remember when I first voted," she said.