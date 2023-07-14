The College Football Playoff Championship site is set for NRG in January and several teams, including the Houston Cougars, are eyeing it.

Who's playing for the CFP Championship at NRG? ABC13 gets the scoop as Big 12 media days continue

ARLINGTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Big 12 Conference Media Days signal the unofficial start of college football season. So while the 2023 campaign begins in Arlington, Texas, it ends in Houston.

"We've been waiting for a long time for Houston to roll around," Bill Hancock, executive director of the College Football Playoff, told ABC13 at Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at AT &T Stadium.

On Jan. 8, 2024 - the CFP national championship game will be held inside NRG Stadium in Houston. Bill agrees to give ABC13 the dirt and tell us the planning process is perfectly on schedule for the CFP title game just as long as he's assured there won't be as much dirt as he saw on a recent trip to NRG Stadium.

RELATED: Big 12 commissioner 'excited' to bring league to 'vibrant' and 'young' city of Houston

"My wife and I went to the Rodeo, and we loved it," he said of his first trip to Houston's Livestock Show and Rodeo. "I hope to go back to the Rodeo many, many more times - because we just fell in love with it. There's a lot of dirt down there, though. It's a world-class event."

World-class events are what Houston does. Just ask David Fletcher, the general manager of Lone Star Sports and Entertainment.

"Houston is one of the great global destinations for events - you've seen it time and time again in recent years," Fletcher noted. "This year alone, we're hosting both the men's Final Four and the College Football Playoff National Championship Game."

Who may we see in Space City playing for the title? ABC13 asked ESPN College Football Analyst Sam Acho if any Big 12 team could make it to Houston.

RELATED: UH Big 12 schedule 2023: Houston Cougars host national championship runners-up TCU, Texas Longhorns

"I remember being here last year, and no one expected TCU to even make the College Football Playoff," Acho said of the Horned Frogs' run to the CFP National Title Game last season. "I don't know what team that will be this year. Maybe it's Kansas State? Maybe it's TCU again? Maybe it'll be the current favorite, Texas. Maybe that's the team."

A lot of games will be played between now and then. However, we know the last game will take place in Houston.

RELATED: 'A historic and proud moment': University of Houston officially joins Big 12 Conference



For more sports news, follow Adam Winkler on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.