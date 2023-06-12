PREVIOUS VIDEO: Do you know what the difference is between a heat advisory and a heat warning? Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says it's a question he receives often, and we're here to help clear up the confusion.

Where to cool off as Houston area confronts potential heat advisories

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With the summer's scorching heat already here, there are cooling centers where you can go to beat the soaring temperatures.

The City of Houston has partnered with Reliant Energy and Harris County Precinct 2 to open 22 "Beat the Heat" centers in the Houston area.

City and county leaders say many people don't have air conditioning, and those that do might be reluctant to use it because they can't afford high electricity bills.

In response, Reliant said it's donating $1 million to help people across Texas pay their electricity bills, and it's easy to get help.

"Just dial 211. Call 211 and ask for 'care funding.' Or you can go to 211texas.org. They have a great online facility as well where you can just plug in your zip code and find the different social service agencies that provide those funds," Bill Clayton, vice president of customer care for Reliant, said.

The cooling centers will be located in certain libraries, community centers, and multi-service centers.

Houstonians should also prepare for the heat by increasing water consumption, conducting outdoor work or exercise in the early morning or evening when temperatures aren't as high, and wearing light-colored, loose-fitting clothing that permits the evaporation of sweat.

The following city multi-service centers are designated as cooling locations:

Acres Home Multi Service Center

6719 W. Montgomery Road

Houston, Texas 77091

Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Alief Neighborhood Center

11903 Bellaire Blvd.

Houston, Texas 77072

Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center

6402 Market St.

Houston, Texas 77020

Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Fifth Ward Multi-Service Center

4014 Market St.

Houston, Texas 77020

Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center

3810 W. Fuqua St.

Houston, Texas 77045

Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Kashmere Multi-Service Center

4802 Lockwood Drive

Houston, Texas 77026

Monday - Friday, 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Magnolia Multi-Service Center

7037 Capitol St.

Houston, Texas 77011

Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Northeast Multi-Service Center

9720 Spaulding St.

Houston, Texas 77016

Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Southwest Multi Service Center

6400 High Star Drive

Houston, Texas 77074

Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center

4410 Reed Road

Houston, Texas 77051

Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Third Ward Multi-Service Center

3611 Ennis St.

Houston, Texas 77004

Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

West End Multi-Service Center

170 Heights Blvd.

Houston, Texas 77020

Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

If you need a ride to a designated cooling center, you can call 311 to request a free ride from METRO.

The following locations are cooling centers listed by the Precinct2gether program, in conjunction with Reliant:

Bay Area Community Center

5002 East NASA Parkway

Seabrook, Texas 77586

281-326-2955

East Harris County Activity Center

7340 Spencer Highway

Pasadena, Texas 77505

281-479-4232

Felix Baldree Community Center

13828 Corpus Christi St.

Houston, Texas 77015

713-455-3660

Hardy Community Center

11901 West Hardy Road

Houston, Texas 77076

281-260-6772

JD Walker Community Center

7613 Wade Road

Baytown, Texas 77521

281-426-3551

Leonel J. Castillo Community Center

2101 South St.

Houston, Texas77009

713-274-2222

Mangum-Howell Community Center

2500 Frick Road

Houston, Texas 77038

281-591-7830

Martin Flukinger Community Center

16003 Lorenzo St.

Channelview, Texas 77530

713-274-2132

North East Harris County Community Center

10918 1/2 Bentley St.

Houston, Texas 77093

281-442-7950

Pep Mueller Activity Center

14750 Henry Road

Houston, Texas 77060

713-274-7275

You can find other "Beat the Heat" information, including AC unit requests, at Reliant's website.

Please note: This article does not contain a complete list of cooling centers, especially those outside of Houston and Harris County. If you have information on a community center near you that's not on the list, let us know here.

