Argument between 2 convenience store customers ends in deadly shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An argument at the N&T Food Store on Yale Street near the North Loop on Monday ended with one customer shooting another customer to death."It happened so fast, you know?" said Tonja George, who saw the argument that eventually turned violent.George added that the suspect and victim are both longtime customers."The other guy walked in the store talking about, 'You good? You good?' Stuff like that," George said. "He said, 'Yeah, I'm good.' He raised up his shirt and showed his gun. Then he said, 'That doesn't mean [anything] to me. I don't care about dying.'"Those may have been some of the victim's last words as Houston police continue investigating his death.The shooting victim and the accused shooter have not been identified, but we do know someone lost their life over what witnesses say was something small. The suspect has been detained."As soon as that dude walked out the store, the man shot him. That was that," said George.