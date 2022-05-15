business

3 Houston companies land on Inc.'s list of the best places to work

By John Egan
Houston ranks highly on list of America's best cities

HOUSTON, Texas -- If you're hunting for a new job, you might want to check out three Houston-based companies that have been named among the best workplaces in the U.S.

The video above is from a 2021 report: Houston scores 'stunner' spot in Time Magazine's Best Places in the World list


On May 10, Inc. magazine released its 2022 list of the 475 best workplaces in the country, 22 of which are in Texas, including the three in Houston.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. chose honorees that best represented dedication to "redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic," says Scott Omelianuk, the magazine's editor in chief.


Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
