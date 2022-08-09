Houston hip-hop legend Bun B hosts 2 exciting new pop-ups for his smash Trill Burgers

He's king of the world! Or at this rate, he should be! Bun B was just crowned with another honor on the national stage.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houstonians hungry for a taste of Bun B's award-winning burgers will have two opportunities to sample them this month. Trill Burgers will host pop-ups on Sunday, August 14 at 8th Wonder Brewery (12-6 pm) and Sunday, August 28 at City Hall (3-7 pm).

Owned by Bun B in partnership with restaurateur Andy Nguyen and Houston publicist Nick Scurfield, Trill Burgers serves smash burgers made with two patties of Texas-raised 44 Farms beef, cheese, pickles, and Trill sauce on a Martin's potato bun. The burger has popped up at a number of local and national events, including the CultureMap Tastemaker Awards and the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo.

Interest in the concept has been sky-high since Bun B and chef Mike Pham won the title of Good Morning America's Ultimate Burger Spot during a broadcast last month. A panel of celebrity judges selected Trill Burgers over competitors from three other cities due to its thin patty construction and harmonious components.

