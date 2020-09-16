Community & Events

Houston Botanic Garden opens to the public on Friday

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An urban oasis has sprouted in Houston. After years of planning, the Houston Botanic Garden opens to the public on Friday.

"You'll be able to see the incredible diversity of plants from across the globe," said Botanic Garden president Claudia Vassar.

The 132-acre garden shows off plants from southeast Texas and from around the world. They have more than 350 different species.

The land is an old municipal golf course leased from the city in 2015. Since then, the staff at the botanic garden and others have been planning, and now it's a reality.

"As a global firm we were so honored to be invited by the people of Houston to contribute to a first for the Bayou City," said Donna Bridgeman-Rossi with West 8 Urban Design and Landscape Architecture, who helped shape the garden.

RELATED: Memorial Park Conservancy unveils 100-acre Eastern Glades project
EMBED More News Videos

"This is creating 100 acres of space that celebrates the cultural history of the park." Click play to learn how the park honors WWI soldiers.



Vassar added, "It's just a beautiful place, outdoor space, particularly during this time of coronavirus, when people are looking for incredible places to be, that's a wonderful green asset to have."

After two years of construction, the garden is ready to be shared with Houston.

You can purchase tickets and learn more about Houston Botanic Garden on their website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsgardeningnaturepark
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HFD Captain Tommy Searcy to be laid to rest
Vanessa Guillen bill being presented on Capitol Hill today
Major crash blocks inbound SW Fwy just before I-45
More than 20 injured in crane accident in Austin
Hurricane Sally makes landfall as a slow moving storm
Pasadena firefighter pinned between 2 firetrucks during apartment fire
No probable cause found to charge teen with woman's murder
Show More
Texas could restart the reopening process this week
Couple tips favorite diner waitress with a car
Houston man wanted for sex assault of a child
Sickle cell could cause COVID-19 vulnerability, research shows
Houston's Nutcracker Market cancels crowds but will still let you shop
More TOP STORIES News