Houston Botanic Garden opens to the public on Friday

"You'll be able to see the incredible diversity of plants from across the globe," said Botanic Garden president Claudia Vassar.
The 132-acre garden shows off plants from southeast Texas and from around the world. They have more than 350 different species.
The land is an old municipal golf course leased from the city in 2015. Since then, the staff at the botanic garden and others have been planning, and now it's a reality.
"As a global firm we were so honored to be invited by the people of Houston to contribute to a first for the Bayou City," said Donna Bridgeman-Rossi with West 8 Urban Design and Landscape Architecture, who helped shape the garden.
Vassar added, "It's just a beautiful place, outdoor space, particularly during this time of coronavirus, when people are looking for incredible places to be, that's a wonderful green asset to have."
After two years of construction, the garden is ready to be shared with Houston.
You can purchase tickets and learn more about Houston Botanic Garden on their website.