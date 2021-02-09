$1M grant awarded to Houston minority-owned small businesses

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=9601241" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In the video above, you'll hear from business owner Alan Bergeron, who said that without his PPP loan, he likely would not have been able to keep both stores open or keep all of his employees.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's minority-owned small businesses are set to benefit from a $1 million grant being introduced by cable provider Comcast.An event was lined up at Houston City Hall on Tuesday to announce the funding under the Comcast RISE Investment Fund.According to the office of Mayor Sylvester Turner, Comcast's grants, which total $5 million spread out over five U.S. cities, provides funding to hundreds of Black, Indigenous and People of Color-owned small businesses, or BIPOC businesses.Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, Houston-area businesses have been documented as fighting through leaner times, whether it's adjusting to in-store capacity limits for customers, or the disproportionate cost of staying open.While unfortunate, many businesses in the city are still running and, at best, thriving through the hardship.has documented the many businesses powering through the difficult times. Be sure to look through the inspiring stories of small business owners who are propping up Houston's economy today.